Nashville SC supporter groups join forces for pre-game tailgate.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Parking Lot Five outside Geodis Park it was the kick-off to a historic match.

"We're here to cheer, we're here to support our team," said Marco Arais, a member of the Nashville SC supporter group called La Brigada de Oro.

Hours before the Leagues Cup championship game groups of supporters were already celebrating.

"I wouldn't of dreamt of it, I mean, this is incredible," said Charlie Pate, a member of the FUBAR Nashville SC supporter group.

They joined other supporter groups for a tailgate.

"You know, Nashville one of their little things is 'Everyone N'," said Pate. "So it don't matter who you are, where you've come from, what you're about - you are welcome here."

Only a lucky few scored tickets to the game thanks to some messy prices. "It's all Messi's fault though, I mean, but we're here, you know," said Arais.

Tickets cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars as Nashville SC took on Inter Miami and its star player Lionel Messi.

"You know, who ever thought that someone of that caliber would be here in Nashville," said Pate.

But if you ask fans, they'll tell you the game is only part of the experience - it's about celebrating a team that extends beyond the field.

"It's a family, I look at it as a family," said Pate. "I've never seen anything like this in sports for soccer."