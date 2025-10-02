Nashville SC wins first championship trophy in club history with U.S. Open Cup Final victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC made history Wednesday night, capturing its first-ever championship trophy with a victory in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final against Austin FC in Texas.

While the Boys in Gold battled on the field in Austin, hundreds of fans gathered at GEODIS Park for a massive watch party to cheer on their team from home. The celebration at Publix Plaza featured food trucks, games and giveaways as supporters witnessed their club's historic moment.

"Heck, we're in another final and hopefully things kind of go our way this time," said Jefferson Lopez.

The victory marks the second-ever cup final appearance in franchise history and delivers the first major professional sports championship to Tennessee. For Nashville SC supporters, the achievement represents more than just soccer success.

"Just excited to be here," Lopez said. "We kind of had the whole day, and we were just like, heck, we've been following them for a while."

Gates at GEODIS Park opened at 6 p.m., but dedicated fans like Lopez and his family arrived early to secure their spots for the historic viewing experience.

"We've been here since 4. So, you know, we just got an open calendar," Lopez said.

The watch party atmosphere reflected the passionate fanbase that has supported Nashville SC throughout their journey to this championship moment.

"Doing so good this year, so now we're in the cup. I'm here to support them and get a win. Go NSC, that's for sure," said Jerry Hutchinson.

Despite the final being played in Austin, the heart of Nashville SC remained firmly planted in Music City, where fans celebrated together as their team claimed the club's first trophy.

"The fact that there are a lot of watch parties, I'd rather be here than anywhere else," Hutchinson said.

The victory marks the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee history, and fans will have the chance to celebrate with the team at a free championship celebration Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park.

The free event will include the U.S. Open Cup Trophy, Chairman and Majority Owner John Ingram, Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, and members of Nashville SC’s championship team. Fans who want to be a part of Music City sports history can RSVP here [gofevo.com].

This story was reported on-air by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.