NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between July 10-16, some of Nashville's top restaurants will show off their burger skills during the Nashville Scene’s Burger Week.

60 restaurants are participating and the community is asked to vote for the best. Each restaurant is offering a $7 special during the week.

Make sure to download the official Burger Week app to vote for your favorites.

The free kickoff party is happening Monday night at Scoreboard.