Nashville Scene's Taco Week kicks off, offering deals at 40 restaurants across the area


Posted at 4:29 AM, Dec 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a taco Tuesday like no other! This week the Nashville Scene’s Taco Week returns to the Music City offering deals that you won’t see throughout the year.

Organizers say for one-week middle Tennessee will be transformed into a taco lover’s paradise as participating restaurants offer their creations for just $5.

Monday, there was an official taco week kick-off party on Demonbreun Street. The deals runs from December 4th through the 10th. There are 40 different locations participating this year.

Here’s a listof restaurants in the area where you can score your taco special.


