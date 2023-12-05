Nashville Scene's Taco Week kicks off, offering deals at 40 restaurants across the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a taco Tuesday like no other! This week the Nashville Scene’s Taco Week returns to the Music City offering deals that you won’t see throughout the year.
Organizers say for one-week middle Tennessee will be transformed into a taco lover’s paradise as participating restaurants offer their creations for just $5.
Monday, there was an official taco week kick-off party on Demonbreun Street. The deals runs from December 4th through the 10th. There are 40 different locations participating this year.
Here’s a listof restaurants in the area where you can score your taco special.
Rhori recommends:
Here’s real proof there’s a lot of good people in our community! Alexandra Koehn introduced us to a 91-year-old Murfreesboro woman who received a shocking notice from management at her apartment complex, Saddlebrook Apartments: they’re not renewing her lease and she must be OUT just after Christmas! Her grandson created a GoFundMe account – and our viewers responded with amazing generosity! As of Thursday, November 30th, the tally is at $11,422! Thank you all so much for your caring and compassion!
-Rhori Johnston