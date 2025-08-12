Nashville school celebrates opening of new high school building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Road Academy unveiled a new 32,000-square-foot Upper School building and an expanded 38,000-square-foot Bracken Green at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday.

The $29.5 million project features modern classrooms, a digital media studio, entrepreneurial leadership spaces and the Panther Den. Bracken Green doubles the size of the former quad and serves as a central space for students and school events like graduation.

This marks the completion of Phase Two of a seven-year, $70 million capital campaign to enhance the 62-acre campus. Head of School Sean Casey said the new spaces will inspire creativity, collaboration and support student wellness.

Construction finished in just 14 months, with upgraded security and a new visitor entrance.