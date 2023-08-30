Nashville school employee robbed and locked in a gym closet Tuesday morning

Watch Now
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 10:48:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee at a Nashville school was robbed and locked in a closet by a 65-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim arrived at work just after 7 on Tuesday and was approached by Willie Joe Buford who forced her into the school gym with a large butcher knife.

She told police that she didn't have any money on her, and that Buford instead took ehr car keys, iPhone, airpods and Apple watch. Buford then made her get into a closet which locked when the door closed.

She was able to get out once students came and opened it.

Buford then reportedly took the vehicle and parked it in a parking garage before taking her phone and watch and boarding a bus.

Officers were able to locate Buford using the Find my iPhone app.

After being taken into custody, Buford admitted to taking the items and car and brought the officers to the areas where he left said items.

