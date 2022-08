NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Nashville school received more than 70 backpacks this week one organizer planned the donation through social media.

Leaders at Charlotte Park Elementary School received the bags filled with extra school supplies, including wipes, tissues, Band Aids and paper towels for teachers.

Teachers will let the principals know which students need the bags the most.

This is the fourth year the school received donations of this kind.