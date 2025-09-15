Nashville schools save thousands through TVA energy efficiency program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students at Nashville-area schools are learning valuable lessons both inside and outside the classroom while helping their schools save thousands of dollars on energy costs.

Through the Tennessee Valley Authority's School Uplift program, 26 Nashville schools have partnered with Nashville Electric Service since 2021 to reduce energy consumption and redirect savings back into educational resources.

At Cole Elementary School in Antioch, reading intervention teacher Tegan Terzich has transformed her most at-risk students into energy conservation leaders. Colorful artwork and energy efficiency reminders now line the school's halls and doors.

"Encourage teachers to close the blinds, close the doors and turn off the lights when they leave, especially during holidays and long breaks," Terzich said.

The School Uplift program connects schools with utility companies like NES to demonstrate how small behavioral changes can generate significant cost savings.

"Each school identifies what we call an energy champion, and then they're assigned an energy coach… whether it's LED light bulbs or thermostats or even behavioral changes, just turning off lights when you're leaving classrooms," said Brendan Montgomery with NES.

Cole Elementary has reduced its energy bill by 8%, saving approximately $22,000 annually. Over five years, that amounts to more than $100,000 in savings with no capital investment required.

"You hear 22,000, you hear those other numbers that I said about grants, but over five years, that's over $100,000 with zero investment of capital funds," said Jason Snyder with TVA.

Students at Cole voted to use their grant money to add sunshades and bleachers near the playground, demonstrating how energy savings directly benefit their school experience.

Any K-12 school in Tennessee can apply for School Uplift grants ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. TVA has invested approximately $8 million in the program, helping 430 schools save energy across the state.

"They learn skills and things that will be beneficial, not only at school, but they can use at home, not just now, but as they grow and mature throughout life," said NES Engineer Sheryl Haley.

For educators like Terzich, the program's impact extends beyond financial benefits.

"It's just really giving them a space to learn more about being energy efficient, about being sustainable, about being mindful of the way you live. Really gives them really big power to make big changes for them in the future," Terzich said.

The TVA School Uplift program is currently recruiting participants for the 2026-27 school year, with goals to help 130 additional schools reduce energy costs.

