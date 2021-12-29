Nashville scooter rider dies after collision on Rosa Parks Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A scooter rider injured in a hit and run collision from mid-December has now died, police said Wednesday.

Roberto Rivera, 30, of Red Bank, New Jersey, was crossing Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on a Lime scooter at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 13, when he was hit by a silver BMW SUV. The BMW fled the scene and was located abandoned a short time later in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue North.

Crash investigators are continuing in their efforts to identify the owner of the unregistered BMW.