Nashville SC's IMPACT program returns for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is bringing back its IMPACT program for 2021. It will host 10 events at different sites across the county.

The pop-up program provides under-served children with access to soccer instruction so that they can learn and develop their skills.

All IMPACT Soccer Locations and dates are listed below:

May 15 - Morgan Park

May 22 - Coleman Park Community Center

June 5 - Fannie Mae Dees Park

June 12 - McGruder Center

June 18 - Elizabeth Park

July 10 - Hadley Park

July 31 - Napier Elementary School

Aug 21 - Antioch Community Center

Sep. 25 - TN Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition Park

Oct. 2 - Centennial Park

All events will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT and provide participants with the opportunity to connect with Nashville SC for a day of soccer, music, and fun. Select dates will also include surprise guest visits from Nashville SC mascot, Tempo the Coyote.