Nashville SC's IMPACT program returns for 2021

WTVF
Posted at 10:51 PM, May 12, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is bringing back its IMPACT program for 2021. It will host 10 events at different sites across the county.

The pop-up program provides under-served children with access to soccer instruction so that they can learn and develop their skills.

All IMPACT Soccer Locations and dates are listed below:

  • May 15 - Morgan Park
  • May 22 - Coleman Park Community Center
  • June 5 - Fannie Mae Dees Park
  • June 12 - McGruder Center
  • June 18 - Elizabeth Park
  • July 10 - Hadley Park
  • July 31 - Napier Elementary School
  • Aug 21 - Antioch Community Center
  • Sep. 25 - TN Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition Park
  • Oct. 2 - Centennial Park

All events will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CT and provide participants with the opportunity to connect with Nashville SC for a day of soccer, music, and fun. Select dates will also include surprise guest visits from Nashville SC mascot, Tempo the Coyote.

