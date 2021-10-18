Nashville SC's 'Soccer Moses' gets his own beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The legend of Nashville SC fan continues to grow.

The man known as "Soccer Moses" is getting his own beer.

Yazoo Brewing Company announced Monday Let My People Gold Lager would be released at their Madison brewery October 21.

The beer gets its name from the famous "Let My People Goal" sign carried by Soccer Moses at Nashville SC home matches.

Yazoo will have release event for the beer Thursday at 5pm.

The lager will be available on draft for the first time with Soccer Moses on location as a guest beertender.

Let My People Gold is available to order for pickup at Yazoo's website, but won't be released until Thursday.