Nashville sees a violent Fourth of July holiday with three fatal shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In what should have been a day of celebration, Nashville experienced a day of mourning as three families grieved the loss of their loved ones in separate deadly shootings.

The youngest victim was only 16 years old, adding yet another to the rising number of homicides in the city.

The total number of homicides in Nashville is now beyond 50 for the year.

This grim statistic has left the community deeply concerned, with many expressing their lack of surprise at the occurrence of these shootings.

However, they are now urging everyone to unite and put an end to the growing violence.

"People these days don't have regard for life. Life is too precious; it’s nothing to play with, especially when it comes to the little ones," said John Oden, a member of the community,

The series of shootings unfolded over the span of 24 hours. Metro Nashville Police detectives are currently investigating these unrelated incidents, with the youngest victim identified as Etabo Malanda.

According to authorities, Etabo was standing on the porch at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road, near Dickerson Pike, when two armed individuals approached him from around the corner.

A confrontation ensued, during which Malanda attempted to reach for a pistol concealed in his hoodie. He was shot during the altercation, and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A total of four guns were recovered from the apartment, including Malanda’s pistol, which was reported stolen.

The violence continued earlier in the day when 23-year-old Angel Rodriguez Troche was targeted and fatally shot while inside the driver's seat of his car near Lebanon Pike.

Later that evening, 27-year-old Christopher Harris was shot inside his parked car in an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike.

Witnesses reported a group of males approaching Harris, with approximately seven of them opening fire on him as he stood next to his vehicle. One of the suspects was seen using a rifle.

Residents of the community are increasingly alarmed, with many expressing their fear of even stepping outside.

"It’s just messed up in Nashville; it’s getting bad," Marcus Brown said.

The safety of their children is a growing concern, as the level of violence has reached a point where kids can no longer freely play outside.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about these three deadly shootings to come forward and assist the investigation.

You can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A tip could lead a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.