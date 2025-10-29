Nashville selected as the host city for the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has been selected as the host city for the 2034 Special Olympics USA Games.

The announcement came Wednesday as the bid committee and Special Olympics North America announced the selection and signed a letter of agreement during a ceremony at Bridgestone Arena.

The bid process received support from all 50 states supporting Nashville as the host, with support from the likes of Nate Bargatze, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Roman Josi, Walker Zimmerman and Special Olympics Alumni Ambassador Scott Hamilton, all voicing their support for the bid.

"We're excited to welcome Special Olympics athletes, families, and fans from across the country to Nashville for the 2034 games," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "What I love about the Special Olympics is the courage and tenacity displayed by the athletes that inspire us all. As we host this competition, we embrace a movement that celebrates both the competitive fire of every athlete and our city's dedication to creating a welcoming, accessible, and inclusive environment for all."

