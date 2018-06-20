Nashville Selected For Lyft, 2-1-1 Pilot Program

8:22 PM, Jun 19, 2018
5 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lyft has teamed up with United Way to offer rides through the 2-1-1 hotline to get people to their doctor's appointments, job interviews or to help with veterans services.

Nashville is one of 12 cities in which the service is being offered: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Diego, and San Francisco

“United Way is a worldwide leader in addressing the complex challenges faced by vulnerable communities,” said Lyft Co-founder and President John Zimmer. “Their dedication and ability to reach thousands of individuals in need through 2-1-1 makes them an ideal partner for Lyft Relief Rides. We appreciate the opportunity to join forces and expand our collective impact in local communities across the country."

2-1-1 is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people to essential services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone, text, and on the web.

