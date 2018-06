Nashville Shooting: Gunman Pulls Shotgun From Guitar Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was hurt overnight in Nashville after a gunman pulled a shotgun from a guitar case and opened fire.

The incident happened late Sunday night at a Z-Mart near Lafayette Street, just south of downtown.

The victim said he was near the gas station around 11 p.m. when the shooting happened. He was struck in the arm.

A friend drove him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Metro officers are still looking for the gunman. It's unclear why the shooting occurred.