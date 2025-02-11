Watch Now
Nashville shop offers Valentine's Day themed bagels and cream cheese pairings

Ugly Bagel Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not only is love in the air, it’s on the menu.

Ugly Bagel’s Valentine’s Day-inspired bagels and cream cheeses are available exclusively during the month of February. The store is located in The Arcade, which has been newly renovated.

Sticking with the sweet and savory theme, the company is offering four limited-time creations are perfect for sharing or keeping all to yourself.

  • Red Velvet Bagel: Rich, decadent, and the perfect heart-shaped treatfor your Valentine, beautifully paired with their…
  • Raspberry White Chocolate Cream Cheese: A dessert-inspired spread that’s equal parts sweet and tangy.
  • Swiss Onion Bagel: Savory, bold, and the ideal match for their…
  • Spinach Artichoke Cream Cheese: Creamy, tangy, and reminiscent of the best hot dip you’ve ever had.

The special menu will run through the end of the month!

