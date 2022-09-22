Watch Now
Nashville Shores prepares for Pooch Pool Party on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Shores is partnering with the non-profit New Leash on Life for the 5th Annual Pooch Pool Party on Saturday.

It's happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allows owners to bring their dogs to the Wave Pool for a Dog Only Swim Day. Hundreds of dogs have filled the space in the past for the event.

Tickets are $25 and can be found at the gate. Only one dog is allowed per person and personal treats and toys are asked to be left at home or in the car. Dog owners will be required to show proof of current rabies vaccinations prior to entering the park.

New Leash on Life is dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the Lebanon community through shelter, placement, spay/neuter, education and awareness.

