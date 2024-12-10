Watch Now
Nashville singer-songwriter identified as driver killed in I-24 crash in Montgomery County

Larysa Jaye
MY PR Lab<br/>
Larysa Jaye
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville singer-songwriter has been identified as the individual killed in a crash on December 8.

The crash took place on I-24 in Montgomery County just after 3 a.m.

As the vehicle was traveling west in the right lane of I-24, the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Larysa Jackson, lost control and her vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded to travel down an embankment to the roadway below before overturning.

Jackson's PR company issues the following on her passing:

