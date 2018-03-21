Nashville Sketch Artist Creates Visual Notes, Turns Meetings Into Works Of Art

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Do you doodle in class? How about in meetings? Nashville artist Emily Carlton takes her sketching seriously. Using little more than markers, white board and her imagination, Carlton turns a typical meeting into a work of art.
The Nashville artist works for "The Sketch Effect," an Atlanta-based company that believes we're all visual learners on some level.
Not paying attention? That's okay. Carlton has got you covered. She listens to the speaker in the room and takes visual notes. Artists will even travel to a conferences, events or meetings and sketch in the room in real-time. They'll even create animated videos to help you explain your big ideas in new and innovative ways.
