Nashville small farmer rebuilds after 11-day winter storm power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FEMA has approved public assistance to support local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations in Middle Tennessee following recent winter storm damage.

Individual assistance remains under federal review, which would provide funds for home repairs and temporary housing for affected residents.

Nashville residents can access in-person support at two Disaster Assistance Centers beginning Tuesday morning. The centers are located at the Hadley Park Community Center and the Smith Springs Community Center.

More than a dozen agencies will be on site to provide wellness services, mental health support, employment assistance, insurance guidance and resource referrals. Residents are encouraged to bring identification, and no appointments are necessary.

For many residents, the need for help remains urgent. Nashville small farmer Ariana Kaufman exemplifies the ongoing recovery efforts many face after losing power for 11 days during the winter storm.

"Things feel more hopeful. The sun is out," Kaufman said.

Her smile now replaces the tears seen during the bitter cold, when she struggled without electricity while caring for her animals. Like many residents, Kaufman spent day after day in the dark. Walking away from her animals was never an option for the small farmer.

"You're not only thinking about yourself, but now you have these other outdoor beings that need extra care too," Kaufman said.

She left her property for only one night when the cold became too dangerous.

"There were a little bit of the beginning stages of hypothermia, and so that's when we ended up having to leave," Kaufman said.

With electricity restored, her work has shifted from surviving to repairing. Storm cleanup and electrical repairs have totaled around $4,000 so far, with costs continuing to mount.

"Everything is fine here. It's just a little bit overwhelming, the amount of trees down that need to be chained up," Kaufman said.

Now that the ice has melted, Kaufman is finding positive aspects in the storm's aftermath, particularly increased community connection.

"At least in my neighborhood of people like wanting to get each other's phone numbers and have dinners and things like that. So it feels like it was a positive shift to get community," Kaufman said.

Until the last fallen limb is cleared, Kaufman continues her daily recovery work.

"Continuing chainsawing every day," Kaufman said.

Kaufman encourages those wanting to help to start with immediate neighbors by checking in, lending assistance and helping clean up winter storm damage. If you would like to help Kaufman clean up, click here for more information on how to reach her.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com