Nashville Soccer Club announces artist lineup for inaugural home opener match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club released its entertainment lineup for the inaugural home opener match at GEODIS Park against the Philadelphia Union on May 1.

A festival-like atmosphere is planned for fans arriving early to the stadium, featuring local artists and entertainers. As the season continues, live pre-game performances are planned to continue before every Saturday and Sunday home match.

On May 1, the opening act in the North Plaza will be Party Down, while artists Hew G. and Zoe Babyar will provide pop-up acoustic performances outside Gates C and F.

Fans with GEODIS WeHo Club tickets will also have access to private performances by Boy Named Banjo, a Nashville-bred Mercury recording artist and five-piece country band, starting at 1:30 p.m.

A pre-match concert after both teams leave the pitch and finish warm-ups will be performed by Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music and Platinum-selling entertainer BRELAND.

The National Anthem will be performed on a violin by Juliard-trained, Grammy Award-winning musician turned ESPN personality, Jason Fitz.

Following the national anthem, rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Tommy Shaw of Styx will take the Main Stage to perform the first pre-match guitar riff at GEODIS Park.

When the match concludes, Nashville-based alternative rock band Judah and the Lion will perform the official club anthem "Never Give Up On You," which they wrote in 2020. This will be the song's GEODIS Park debut. The band will then play a 20 minute concert.

In addition to the musical performances planned, Nashville SC will be reintroducing its collaborative community project flag called "One Nashville Under Gold." The phrase doubles as the Club's motto, and the project is a collection of images representing Nashvillians from all walks of life.

The banner will be displayed at each home match, meant to highlight fans, supporters and community partners across the region.