NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Soccer Club will host a watch party this weekend at GEODIS Park as the U.S. Men's National Team gears up to play the Netherlands.

The U.S. will be one of 16 teams remaining in the World Cup during the Saturday match.

Attendance is free of charge for the 9 a.m. event. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Blankets are encouraged for seating because chairs aren't allowed on the pitch.

This is a weather conditional event.