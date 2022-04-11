Nashville Soccer launches an app for fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Soccer Club announced ahead of its first game that the team launched an app for fans.

The app is free of charge.

"Creating a first-class mobile hub for all things Nashville SC for our fans has been a priority in this milestone year for our club,” said Christopher Jones, director of Fan Engagement and Entertainment with Nashville SC. "As we prepare to open GEODIS Park in less than a month, it was essential that we had a virtual destination to match the excitement of our new home. The Nashville SC App is an experience that offers that and more, as it allows us to engage our amazing fanbase in new and exciting ways."

WHAT THE APP CAN DO

Manage your Nashville SC Season Tickets as well as single-match tickets via the Account Manager integrated within the app. Fans will also have the ability to purchase single-match tickets.



Whether it is at GEODIS Park or on the road, learn every detail you need to know about the match including up-to-date GEODIS Park information, starting XI announcements and live game tracking.



Watch all locally televised matches via the livestream feature or listen to the radio call on the iHeartRADIO stream for English and on El Jefe for Spanish through the app. Fans will also be able to follow the action on MyTV30 and listen to the Spanish call on all three El Jefe stations 96.7FM, 105.3FM, and 810AM.



Access the entire Nashville SC schedule as well as up-to-the minute highlights, stats, scores, roster news and MLS standings. Fans can also choose to receive push notifications for Nashville SC breaking news.



Tailor your homepage to your personal content preferences, including the ability to change the app main button on your IOS device.

To access the mobile app head to the App Store or Google Play. Utilizing the search function find the app by typing “Nashville Soccer Club” and proceed into downloading it. Direct links to the app can be found below.