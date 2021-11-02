Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomes two new classes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame welcomed ten new members during a gala at the Music City Center.

Kent Blazy, Brett James, Spooner Oldham, Steve Earle and Bobbie Gentry made up the class of 2020, and Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, John Scott Sherrill, Toby Keith and Amy Grant joined as members of the class of 2021. Since last year's gala was canceled due to COVID-19, both classes were inducted together.

"It's an honor," said Grant. "What a great circle to be a part of, because everybody else's songs have been so impactful in my life."

After missing the event last year, some participants said it was great to be able to celebrate the milestone in person.

"My favorite part of being a songwriter is being part of this community," said James. "This is one of the first nights we've gotten back together, so I think it will be really special, and really exciting."

Several big country music stars took the stage to perform songs written by inductees. Trisha Yearwood kicked off the night by singing "Ode To Billy Joe." Thomas Rhett followed with a performance of his father's signature hit "That Ain't My Truck" and Carrie Underwood also performed her hit "Jesus Take the Wheel" to honor inductee James.

There was also a silent auction with items ranging from autographed guitars to sports memorabilia. The auction benefited the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Since 1970, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has recognized more than 200 writers from all genres. For more information click here.