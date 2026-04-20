Nashville Sounds and Autism Tennessee partner to host inclusive Beyond the Label Day for local children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a ballpark built for noise, there is space for something quieter.

During the Nashville Sounds’ "Beyond the Label Day," kids are learning, playing and experiencing baseball in a way that works for them. Autism Tennessee volunteers stepped in to guide kids through sensory play designed to calm and focus.

From spinning toys to textured fidgets, these tools help turn overwhelming moments into manageable ones. Children engaged with the activities, pointing out shapes like a circle, noticing items like candies, and expressing how nice the experience was.

Adam English, general manager of the Nashville Sounds, said making space for everyone is the goal, even as the stadium announcer calls another Sounds strikeout.

"It’s important for us to raise awareness about autism, but also just make sure that First Horizon Park is an inclusive place for everybody" English said.

The Sounds stadium even has a sensory room for families at every game.

"There’s huge baseball fans that sometimes shy away because of loud crowds and we want to make sure every game out here available" English said.

For Autism Tennessee leaders like Jessica Moore, days like this are about more than awareness. They are about belonging.

"Typically events like this can be super overwhelming… so this is just a way for people to feel like they can come and still be successful" Moore said.

What are your thoughts on making sports venues more inclusive for all fans? Watch the video to see the sensory room in action, and share your experiences with me at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim Rafferty and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.