Nashville Sounds host fan fest with meet and greet with players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds host the second annual Sound Check Fan Fest on Saturday.

It will be from 12 to 3 at Tailgate Brewery headquarters on Charlotte Pike.

It's a chance for fans to meet and greet with some of the players and the key figures for the team.

"I think it's important to get our fans excited about baseball season coming up. Remind them during these winter months... pitchers and catchers are only a couple of weeks away from reporting. And it's just a great opportunity before players report to spring training," said General Manager & Chief Operating Officer Adam English.

There will also be giveaways as well as a silent auction.

This is meant to give back to the community that has served the Sounds for decades.

"We are the longest-running professional team in Nashville. We're about to enter our 47th season. And so we're a staple here. And our fans truly are a part of middle Tennessee community. They live work and play right here. We want to give back to that community." said English.

This year, it's at the Tailgate because they wanted a new venue that had indoor and outdoor space, just in case it got too cold. Last year they were lucky with a warm winter day, but this year they didn't want to take the chance.

This is ahead of the season opener set for Friday, March 28th.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.