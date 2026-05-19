Nashville Sounds jersey auction benefits MTSU veterans center for another season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds are stepping up to the plate once again for veterans, launching another specialty jersey auction to support the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

The game-worn military jerseys made their debut Sunday, May 17, during the Sounds’ Salute to Armed Forces Day and True Blue Day at First Horizon Park. The event, sponsored by MTSU and the Daniels Center, honored service members on and off the field with patriotic flair.

Fans now have until Monday, July 13, to bid on the jerseys — with starting bids typically at $100 — at mtsu.edu/sounds. All proceeds go directly to the Daniels Center, which provides academic, professional and personal support for veterans and military-connected families at MTSU and across Tennessee.

“The Daniels Center is again grateful to the Nashville Sounds for supporting our mission,” said Keith M. Huber, MTSU senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.

It’s no small contribution — over the past three seasons, the Sounds have raised more than $10,000 annually for the center through these jersey auctions.

Sunday’s pre‑game festivities had a distinctly MTSU touch. University Provost Mark Byrnes tossed the ceremonial first pitch, songwriting alum Savannah Spann performed the national anthem and “God Bless America,” and Sounds COO Adam English and manager Rick Sweet recognized Huber for his service.

The Daniels Center, located in Keathley University Center on campus, serves about 1,300 student veterans and military-connected members each year. Now in its 10th year, the center is undergoing a renovation and expansion from 3,200 to nearly 4,100 square feet, slated to be completed before the Fall 2026 semester. It remains the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus, open to all veterans regardless of MTSU affiliation.

Beyond the auction, the Sounds also offer military family discounts at every home game — $2 off reserved-section seats, up to four tickets per military ID.

The Sounds are the Triple‑A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. For single‑game tickets and hospitality options, call 615‑690‑4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Videos of Sunday’s jersey debut and festivities are available here and here.