Nashville Sounds offer private batting practice for community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds are offering a unique opportunity for fans to step on the field this month.

First Horizon Park is open until October 28 for private batting practice.

The opportunity is $50 per person for groups of ten or more in an hour time frame.

You can book a slot anywhere between noon until 8:00 p.m.

It’s been a big hit for ages as young as five having fun with their little league all the way up to older adults here for a corporate event.

Most importantly, no experience is required. It’s all about having a great time.

"I think the most important thing for the Sounds organization is we’re not just a baseball team. First Horizon Park and the organization, we consider it an asset to the community and we firmly believe that," said Chad Seely with the Nashville Sounds.

If you don’t have a group of ten, the Sounds are hosting Halloween batting practice Saturday, October 30.

That’s from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

You can find more information about both events here.

