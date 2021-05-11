Nashville Sounds prepare to welcome back fans for season home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds are rebounding from the pandemic. The team has its season home opener at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Fans can expect some changes at the park due to the pandemic. The biggest one being fewer people inside for the first few days since the team will be operating at around 40% capacity, but the capacity jumps up to nearly 100% starting Friday.

Major League Baseball has created a "player buffer zone" which includes the first two rows that are closest to the players. These seats will be off-limits to provide more space for those on the field.

The Sounds will dedicate a handful of sections for fans who want to stay socially distant. Tickets will be sold pod-style in groups of two, four and six for seats in sections 104, 113, 118 and/or 121.

Face masks are required for everyone 2 years and older, with the exception of when actively eating and drinking in the seats.

The stadium has transitioned to a cashless system, but fans can buy $20 Visa gift cards to use inside.

Only clear bags will be allowed inside. The bags can only be as large as 12x12x6. However, there will be an exception for diaper bags.

Due to the pandemic, the Fun Zone will be closed this season.

The Sounds said all of these precautions could change throughout the season.