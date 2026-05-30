Nashville Sounds to celebrate 20-millionth fan with season-long giveaways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sounds welcomed the 20-millionth fan in franchise history Friday night as the team continues its series against the Gwinnett Stripers, marking a historic milestone for the organization.

In honor of the occasion, the Sounds have launched a season-long fan appreciation campaign featuring monthly prizes designed to celebrate both past and present supporters.

Beginning Friday, fans will have the chance to win a variety of exclusive experiences, culminating in a grand prize trip to Milwaukee in September to watch the Brewers play at American Family Field.

The promotional lineup includes upgraded seating, behind-the-scenes access, meet-and-greet opportunities with players and on-field experiences.

Monthly prize details

May: "20 Fans, 20 Upgrades" 20 fans will receive randomly upgraded seats during select games for the remainder of the current homestand.

June: Ultimate Night Out 6 winners will each get $200 in loaded value gift cards, redeemable for tickets, merchandise at the Sounds team store, and drinks throughout the stadium.

July: Fireworks Dugout Access 20 fans will be selected to watch postgame fireworks from the dugout. Entries require submission of a favorite Sounds memory.

August: Hit City Backstage Pass Winners can watch batting practice up close, meet players, enjoy a game from a suite and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

September: All-Inclusive Milwaukee Brewers Trip 1 winner and a guest will travel overnight to Milwaukee to see the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 12.

The Sounds say the campaign is meant to recognize the loyal fan base that has been the backbone of the franchise since its inception.

"We wouldn't be here without the passion and support of our fans," the team said in a statement. "This milestone belongs to them."

Fans can learn more about the giveaways and entry details at nashvillesounds.com.

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