Nashville spots to treat your sweetie for Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday for celebrating love is upon us, and if you're still scrabbling for ideas to inspire your date this evening, why not check out a few of these locales?

1 Kitchen

Offering a three-course prix fixe menu, 1 Kitchen is taking reservations and is located within 1 Hotel in Nashville.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Culinary Director Chris Crary is boasting specialty dishes, including Henosis Lions Mane "Crab Cake," Roasted Beet Farrotto, and Lobster Gnocchi. You can choose to include a high-end wine pairing with your meal to add a little flair to this outing.

Address: 710 Demonbreun St., Nashville TN, 37203

Price: $75 / person ($45 / person to add wine pairing)

Church & Union

Another three-course prix fixe dinner offering downtown is at Church & Union, taking reservations from February 10 through February 15, but Valentine's Day comes with its own specialty holiday menu by Chef Aaron Skoultchi.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., some of the swoon-worthy dishes include Truffle Pasta, Pan Roasted Scallops and a Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte.

Address: 201 4th Ave N., Nashville TN, 37219

The Countrypolitan Bar & Kitchen

This new venue off of Printer’s Alley bills itself as featuring a retro, illuminated ambiance. You can reserve its Valentine’s Day special, "Duets & Dinner," from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The special is a tapas-style four-course menu for two, complete with live renditions of famous duet tunes performed by local musicians.

The prix fixe menu offers dishes like fresh seared sea scallops in a grapefruit vinaigrette and grilled ribeye steak with pomegranate demi-glace.

Address: 301 Union St, Nashville, TN 37201

Price: $75 for two

Two Hands

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Two Hands is taking reservations for its holiday Down Under dinner special.

Start the night with soft cheeses or crispy brussels sprouts and share Australian-inspired entrees like the turmeric chickpea dahl or grilled tri-tip. After dinner, you can indulge in the restaurant's signature Kiwi & Passion Fruit Pavlova for dessert.

Address: 606 8th Avenue South, Store 400, Nashville, TN 37203

STK Steakhouse

You can reserve your Valentine’s Day dinner at STK Nashville from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In addition to its full dinner menu, the modern steakhouse also has an "Endless Holidays" menu, which features savory and exclusive a la carte specials like the Masami Ranch Roasted Bone Marrow 6”, King Crab & Truffle Gnocchi, or Japanese Joshu A5 Wagyu, among other options.

Address: 700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Stateside Kitchen

Surf and turf for two? Reserve at Stateside Kitchen, which is offering a specialty option that includes a shareable steak and lobster entree with sides of mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Stateside Kitchen is the flagship restaurant inside Dream Hotel Nashville. It's a brasserie-style restaurant, and it will also serve its full menu, which includes everything from the Black Hawk Farms Truffle Burger and Scallop Risotto to Tuna Poke Bowls and handcrafted sushi rolls. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 210 4th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37219

Surf and Turf price: $160 for 2

The Listening Room

What could be more Nashville than a dining/music experience? This Valentine’s Day, The Listening Room on 4th Ave. has put together a romance package for $25 that includes two glasses of bubbles or rosé and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Enjoy while listening to original songs from some of the best singer-songwriters in town. Shows begin at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Address: 618 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210