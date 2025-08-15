Nashville Stampede brings pro bull riding action to Bridgestone Arena for three-day championship event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Stampede is a professional bull riding team based in Nashville.

It earned bragging rights for becoming Professional Bull Riders Team Series World Champions in 2022.

This year, the team is bringing bull riding to Bridgestone Arena this for a 3-day event.

Stampede Days homestand will take place on August 15-17, 2025, marking the fourth event of the 12-event 2025 PBR Teams regular season.

The Nashville-based team is led by head coach and two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride.

Fans can expect three days of high-energy competition as the Stampede look to build on their championship legacy at their home arena in downtown Nashville.

Want a preview of the Nashville Stampede in action? Watch the video to see what to expect at this weekend's bull riding event at Bridgestone Arena, and email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com with your favorite moments if you attend!

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.