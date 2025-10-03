Nashville Starbucks celebrates Taylor Swifts latest album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Swifties! Something special is happening at the Starbucks on 21st Avenue.
The Starbucks has been transformed into a giant vinyl record to celebrate the latest album from Taylor Swift.
There's plenty of things for fans to enjoy! Bracelet making, picture opportunities, record/vinyl/cds sales and free drinks!
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
