Nashville starts 'Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup' vaccine incentive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, now have a chance to enjoy a free beer or cup of coffee.

Nashville’s “Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup” vaccination campaign was created in partnership with Mayor John Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., and HospitalityTN.

Now through May 31, 2021, Davidson County residents who are 21 and up can receive a free beer, or people of all ages can receive a free cup of coffee by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating businesses. A total of 35 businesses are participating.

Fat Bottom Brewing in West Nashville is one of the businesses participating, and employees said they were excited to join the campaign.

"We agreed it was a great idea to get people enthused about getting a vaccine, giving them something for it, and introducing Fat Bottom to people who don’t know about us," said Joe Guerra, Director of Hospitality at Fat Bottom Brewing.

Nashville isn't the only place offering incentives to people who are vaccinated. Similar "shot for a beer" programs have popped up in cities across the country.

Other states are offering even larger vaccine incentives. In West Virginia, the Governor unveiled a $100 savings bond program for young people ages 16 to 35 who get a vaccine, which also applies retroactively. Maryland is also offering $100 payments to state employees who elect to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, and Ohioans aged 18 and older will be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers who get vaccinated at ballparks are eligible for Mets and Yankees ticket vouchers.

Krispy Kreme started a trend in March, giving out free donuts to anyone who had received their COVID-19 vaccine.

"If it takes some investment on the part of businesses, or philanthropists or government to get people to get vaccinated, I am all for it," said Dr. David Aronoff, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "I think it is really a way to get some buy-in from the community to help save lives."

Dr. Aronoff said currently almost 45 percent of the population in Davidson County has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and over a third of the county is fully vaccinated. He believed incentives could help push that number up to 70 percent to achieve herd immunity.

"People are pretty predictable," said Dr. Aronoff. "We often will be incentivized to do something if we can get something in return."