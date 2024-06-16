Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville State Early College program expected to launch at Cane Ridge High School next school year

CaneRidge.jpg
MNPS
CaneRidge.jpg
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville State is creating an Early College Program (ECP) to launch with Cane Ridge High School in the 2024-2025 school year.

The rising sophomores will be the first class to have the ability to get involved in the ECP.

It will help students earn college credits or a degree from Nashville State Community College (NSCC) along with their high school diploma.

Cane Ridge will join three other schools in the Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) in the ECP.

“Collaborating with Nashville State to provide an early post-secondary experience for our students is a tremendous opportunity,” Cane Ridge Principal Deante Alexander said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community