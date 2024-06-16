Nashville State Early College program expected to launch at Cane Ridge High School next school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville State is creating an Early College Program (ECP) to launch with Cane Ridge High School in the 2024-2025 school year.

The rising sophomores will be the first class to have the ability to get involved in the ECP.

It will help students earn college credits or a degree from Nashville State Community College (NSCC) along with their high school diploma.

Cane Ridge will join three other schools in the Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) in the ECP.

“Collaborating with Nashville State to provide an early post-secondary experience for our students is a tremendous opportunity,” Cane Ridge Principal Deante Alexander said.