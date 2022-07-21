Nashville State eyeing alternative campus opportunity in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — City officials in Dickson and leaders at Nashville State Community College are now working together to try to find an alternative campus option after the closure of the Renaissance Center.

The current agreement on the table is to let students use the current Dickson Senior Center building once it becomes empty. The Renaissance Center will become a Christian-based science museum and production facility. Nashville State must leave by July 28.

As of now, Nashville State will offer classes in Dickson next month at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. In-person and virtual classes will happen during the fall semester.

If the City of Dickson council approves, Nashville State will move into the former senior center building for the spring semester.