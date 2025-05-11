Nashville Steeplechase brings thousands together for day of racing and tradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands gathered at Nashville's Steeplechase, filling the stands and celebrating in the fields for one of the city's most cherished traditions.

Under parasols and florals, Valerie Woodstra rallied friends as they prepared for the next race.

"We are doing betting over here, no money involved, but you put your horse bet and the person who picks the most winners wins a prize," Woodstra said. "Our theme is My Fair Lady, a day at the races."

The celebration featured homemade spreads of tea sandwiches and cakes, with attendees raising glasses in a toast to tradition as horses raced past their tents.

Groups of friends socialized in carefully coordinated outfits.

"Our theme this year was black and white and red all over," Kyle Freeman said.

Freeman designed his own look for the event, explaining that this annual gathering with friends is a tradition they cherish.

"So we each came up with their own theme of black and white and red all over," Freeman said.

Nearby, Heather and Kyle Proctor played a southern staple in an elaborate elaborate hat that Kyle crafted himself.

The inspiration for his creative headwear came from watching another famous horse racing event and gluing toy horses and a water jump to his hat.

"I just came up with something to look like the Steeplechase after watching the Kentucky Derby," Kyle Proctor said.

Year after year, attendees continue to bring their own traditions to Steeplechase, while the legacy of horse racing in Nashville lives on.

