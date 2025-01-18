Nashville Store collects donations for animals affected by California wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As California continues to be hit hard by these wildfires, there’s more than just people who need help. A clothing store in Nashville is trying to help animals impacted by the fires.

Greeting customers is a typical task for Julia Hale. She’s a salesperson at H Bar C Ranchwear in Nashville. The California-based business has been around since 1897 and has outfitted famous cowboys and other big stars like Elvis Presley. But the store is now trying to fulfill a different need.

That’s why on Friday, Hale added sorting donations to her list of duties.

“It comes down to seeing a disaster happening in front of your eyes and not wanting to just sit idly by and watch that happen,” said Hale.

The western brand is accepting donations for animals affected by the California wildfires. The flames have been destructive, burning more than 30,000 acres and destroying thousands of homes since last week. “If you see something bad happening, step in where you can. We can't do much, but we can do this,” added Hale.

The store is shipping boxes to organizations like Compton Cowboysand Boomers Buddies Rescue, which are helping rescue and shelter hundreds of animals — from horses to fish to cats and dogs.

“So, leashes, collars, food bowls, blankets—anything that you can imagine making a cage or kennel more comfortable, things to eat out of, and things to eat,” explained Hale. “The only thing we ask to be brand new is any food items. We have to have those unopened.”

The organization said it will continue to collect these items until the need is met.

“We package them up, we ship them off,” said Hale. “It's easier to just have everybody come together and drop it off in one place, and then we do the heavy lifting on getting it to where it needs to go.”

If you would like to help, the store is located at 1305 Clinton Street in Marathon Village.

