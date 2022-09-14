Nashville student arrested after making Instagram threat to shoot up school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville high school student is in custody Wednesday after a shooting threat made on Instagram against Maplewood High School.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said teen, 14, was charged in juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school and making a false report of an emergency. Police said officers worked for hours on investigating the threat.

A similar electronic threat of gunfire today at Stratford High School remains under active investigation.

"We are aware of two similar anonymous social media threats being made against Maplewood and Stratford High Schools," Metro Nashville Public Schools officials said in a statement. "The MNPD and MNPS Security have been notified and are investigating. These types of threats are becoming a regular occurrence for schools across the country, and there is no reason to believe it is credible, but we treat all threats seriously and investigate accordingly. If the student or person who posted the threat is identified, we will take the appropriate disciplinary or legal action."