Nashville student charged after faking school shooting call on a dare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said a 13-year-old girl was charged after she allegedly made a report last Friday there was a school shooting in the halls of KIPP Academy.
Police said the room from which the middle schooler made the call was identified. School administrators conducted interviews, and the young teen later admitted to calling 911 on a dare.
The call prompted a large law enforcement response.
She is charged with making a false report.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!
-Carrie Sharp