Nashville student charged after faking school shooting call on a dare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said a 13-year-old girl was charged after she allegedly made a report last Friday there was a school shooting in the halls of KIPP Academy.

Police said the room from which the middle schooler made the call was identified. School administrators conducted interviews, and the young teen later admitted to calling 911 on a dare.

The call prompted a large law enforcement response.

She is charged with making a false report.

