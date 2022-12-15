Nashville Symphony kicks off four-day Music City Christmas production

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony is gearing up for its can’t-miss Christmas spectacular. Music City Christmas kicks off Thursday, December 15.

Families have four chances to see the holiday production which features headliner Mickey Guyton, Broadway singers, dancers and even Santa.

This has been an annual tradition for the Symphony for several years now. Every year organizers pick a special guest to lead the show.

Guyton has had a big year. She was just named TIME’s 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year, sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl and even received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

Music City Christmas is a family-friendly event. Kids will be able to write letters to Santa in the lobby and some of them will even be read on stage by Santa during the show.

There will also be a local singer-songwriter’s piece premiered for the first time by the orchestra.

Tickets start at $35.