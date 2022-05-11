Nashville Symphony offering up free concert summer series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's first since 2019, the Nashville Symphony will return this June for its series of community concerts at local parks.

"There’s nothing more rewarding than witnessing the ways that music brings people and communities together," assistant conductor Nathan Aspinall said. "I’m especially gratified to lead the Nashville Symphony’s return to our local parks this summer because we’ve all really missed this special opportunity to meet audiences where they live, work and play. We’ll have a wonderful program of beloved favorites that promise to entertain and inspire, whether you’re a devoted classical music fan or simply seeking an evening of fun under the stars."

More info can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. – Antioch Southeast Greenspace

Wednesday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. – Key Park, Lafayette

Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. – Centennial Park at Musicians Corner

Saturday, June 11, at 7 p.m. – Cumberland University, Lebanon

Sunday, June 12, at 7 p.m. – Crockett Park, Brentwood