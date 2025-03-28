Nashville tackles rising drug overdoses with life-saving kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two years ago, Nashville experienced one of the deadliest years on record for drug overdose deaths, and the crisis continues to be a significant concern in the city.

Earlier this month, the Metro Public Health Department issued a SPIKE Alert after reports of overdoses surged for three consecutive days, highlighting the ongoing challenge.

However, there is hope, as one Metro Police sergeant and his unit are not solely focused on catching criminals but on saving lives.

Sergeant Mike Hotz, who has served the community for 15 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department, is at the forefront of this effort through the department’s Overdose Unit.

"In 2023, 746 people died in Nashville from drug overdoses," Hotz said. "But we saw that drop in 2024 to 513, which is a 31.4% reduction, which is significant."

Despite the progress, Hotz noted that overdose deaths are on the rise again in 2025.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in 2025. Just last week, we had one of the highest numbers of fatalities. It was almost a 100% increase compared to the week prior," Hotz said.

Rather than being discouraged by the rising numbers, Hotz is more determined than ever to continue his life-saving work.

One of the key strategies in his unit’s efforts is distributing free overdose reversal kits to the community.

"I encourage everybody to have Naloxone available. You never know when you could come across somebody who is experiencing an opioid overdose," Hotz said.

Hotz and his team have also expanded their reach through the ONEbox program, an initiative designed to provide life-saving tools and instructions to the public in case of an overdose emergency.

These ONEboxes, which contain naloxone, a rescue breathing mask, and latex gloves, have been installed in music venues, bars, honky tonks, Bridgestone Arena, and First Horizon Park.

The ONEbox program has been made possible through support from the Metro Council and Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of the famous guitar brand. So far, 83 ONEbox kits have been installed, with Hotz personally overseeing the installations.

"I’ve installed 83 of these because one worry I have is if I drop it off at a business, I don’t want it to just end up in a drawer somewhere, so I offered to install them all myself," Hotz said.

Hotz is awaiting additional funding from the city to expand the program further.

The efforts, Hotz emphasized, are about more than just law enforcement—it's about saving lives.

"We know we can’t arrest ourselves out of this problem," he said. "The only way that we’re going to get to the other end of this opioid epidemic is to get people into treatment for opioid use disorder."

Local business owners who are interested in receiving a ONEbox kit are encouraged to contact their local police precinct for assistance.

Hotz also reminded the public that Tennessee's Good Samaritan Law protects individuals from civil liability when administering naloxone to someone believed to be experiencing an overdose.

This law ensures that people can help save lives without fear of legal repercussions.

