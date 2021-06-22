Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act charter referendum struck down; election will not be held July 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A much-anticipated charter referendum for the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act has been struck down and there will not be a referendum election on July 27.

The referendum is the second effort in less than a year by the group 4 Good Government to change Metro's charter on multiple topics but primarily property taxes.

The first effort was struck down last fall in Davidson County Chancery Court after the election commission sought guidance through a declaratory judgement.

4 Good Government then filed the second petition with six proposed amendments to the Metro Charter - the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act.

The ruling stated that even though there were changes made from last falls proposal, the proposed amendments are "in many respects similar to the 2020 measures."

The ruling, made by Chancellor Russell Perkins, stated, "Given that the six Proposed Amendments are not severable, none of 4 Good Govemment’s proposed Amendments to the Metropolitan Government's Charter are permitted to be considered for referendum election on July 27, 2021."

Mayor John Cooper released the following statement:

“We’re building a great city, and we’re grateful for a ruling that prevents a small group from hijacking Nashville’s future with an unconstitutional California-style referendum. Our next budget makes historic investments in our students, our transportation infrastructure, and affordable housing as we maintain a tax rate 24 percent lower than our average rate over the past quarter century – the third lowest property tax rate in Metro history. We will continue to fix problems and find solutions to build a stronger, more equitable city for everyone.”