Nashville Teen Arrested After Social Media Post

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old student was taken into custody after a threatening social media post involving the Nashville School of the Arts.
Metro Nashville Police said the teen was arrested late Saturday night after his Instagram post implied he was going to commit acts of violence at the school.
The investigation began after multiple people reportedly saw the Instagram post, police said.
He was taken into custody at his home around 10:45 p.m. He reportedly admitted to making the post and said it was created as “a joke.”
“The MNPD and the District Attorney’s Office take threats to our schools very seriously, regardless of the motive, and will launch criminal investigations into them. Teens are cautioned that there is zero tolerance for such actions,” Metro Police said in a release.
The teen was charged with making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony.