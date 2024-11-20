Watch Now
Nashville teen in custody after Instagram threat to 'shoot up' a school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager is in custody Wednesday after she threatened to "shoot up" a Nashville high school.

Police said they arrested a 16-year-old from Maplewood High School after she allegedly posted threats on Instagram that she would "bomb" or "shoot up" the school.

Multiple kids have been arrested in Middle Tennessee this fall for making threats.

She is charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property

