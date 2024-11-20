Nashville teen in custody after Instagram threat to 'shoot up' a school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teenager is in custody Wednesday after she threatened to "shoot up" a Nashville high school.
Police said they arrested a 16-year-old from Maplewood High School after she allegedly posted threats on Instagram that she would "bomb" or "shoot up" the school.
Multiple kids have been arrested in Middle Tennessee this fall for making threats.
She is charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.
-Rebecca Schleicher