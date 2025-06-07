Nashville teen musician performs at CMA Fest through foundation program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old Nashville student received the opportunity of a lifetime when he performed on stage at this year's CMA Fest.

Kingston Kharif, who attends the Nashville School of the Arts, took to the stage thanks to the CMA Foundation, which works to expand music education opportunities for students across the country.

"For me to be like 16 years old and sit in high school, for me to share something that's very important to me — It just, it just felt great. It just felt really good to be able to and know that, like my dreams are becoming a reality, and that I can keep them," Kharif said.

With nearly 4 million students nationwide lacking music education, the CMA Foundation has invested more than $30 million into music programs across the United States since partnering with CMA Fest in 2006.

The foundation provides students with unique opportunities, including behind-the-scenes access, participation in the CMA Fest parade, and performance opportunities like the one Kharif experienced.

"We want our fans to experience it. We want it to be immersive. So I think giving students the opportunity to ultimately see what it could be like at some point in the future, but also to remind our fans that you're actually here giving back to a really good cause," said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation.

More than 300 country music artists donate their time and talent each year at CMA Fest to support the foundation's work in expanding music education opportunities for students nationwide.

