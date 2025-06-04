Nashville teens explore trade careers through Heavy Metal Summer Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Nashville, teenagers are testing their skills in sheet metal work, piping, electrical, and plumbing through the 2025 Heavy Metal Summer Experience.

The program connects students with union professionals who introduce them to potential career paths in the trades.

"This is a toolbox," Brian Alvarez explained while working on a project. "It was just like flat pieces of metal. And then from there, we just had to use these tools in order to shape them into this shape, this like house shape."

The Nashville students even toured the construction site for the new Titans stadium, getting a firsthand look at professional tradespeople in action.

David LaRue, an organizer and training assistant with Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 177, served as an instructor for the program. "Getting to see that next generation, and seeing how engaged they've been, how much fun that they're having with our training program. It's been exceptionally fun," LaRue said.

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience is sponsoring nearly 900 high schoolers in 50 cities and towns nationwide. The program is designed to introduce alternatives to college through apprenticeships in essential building trades.

"It is not really as much about trying to teach them the technicalities of the trade as it is introduce them to what the trades do," Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 177 Apprenticeship Coordinator Joe Maloney said.

LaRue emphasized the importance of these programs amid the current labor shortage in construction.

"We need that next generation of craft worker. So hopefully, one of the students of this class will decide that the trades is an opportunity to provide a good career and a living for both them and their families," LaRue said.

For at least one student, the program might be the start of a lifelong journey in the trades. "Hopefully get an apprenticeship in voting or HVAC, either or, and then keep pursuing in that career. And hopefully, like in 10 years, I can hold my own business," the student said.

