Nashville, Tennessee leaders speak out on The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville and Tennessee leaders have spoken out about a shooting that has killed three elementary school students and two adults at The Covenant School in Green Hills.

Here is what they said:

Mayor John Cooper:

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.

Gov. Bill Lee:

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.

Sen. Bill Hagerty:

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton:

No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper:

“Today in Nashville, the lives of three children and three adults were taken in another mass shooting at a school. This cannot continue to be normal in our country. I will continue to work as the Democratic Leader to find REAL solutions to this very REAL problem of guns being used to harm our children. Governor Lee, we must make change now.”

Freddie O'Connell:

Nashville has, sadly, today joined the communities that have experienced a school shooting. For now, my focus is turning to supporting the impacted families and revisiting our efforts to prevent these horrifying scenarios.

The House Democratic Caucus:

“The House Democratic Caucus is praying for the children and their families who were shooting victims at the Covenant School. Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons says, ‘Our thoughts are with the families of the entire school community and surrounding neighborhood.’”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood

Chuck and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, and we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.

The Tennessee Titans

We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community.

MNPS Dr. Adrienne Battle

As a parent, as an educator, as a human being, I’m grieving today over the tragic murder of children and school staff right here in our community. My heart goes out to the entire Covenant School community and the parents grieving the unimaginable loss of life today.

We have been in close contact with the MNPD throughout the day, and we are providing whatever support we can to assist in their response. This is a traumatic event for the entire community, and our student support services team will be working to help our students and staff process this situation in the days to come.

We don’t know all of the details of how or why this happened, and we may never fully know. At Metro Schools, we have invested considerable resources to strengthen security at our facilities in response to the far too many, far too often instances of school shootings across the nation over the years. We will continue to reinforce our safety protocols and monitor and follow best practices on keeping students safe from harm.”