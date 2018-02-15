Nashville To Be Named As Finalist To Host NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville is one of five finalist cities to host either the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft. The league notified the finalists on Thursday.

Cities will present their proposals and final selections will be made at the NFL Spring Meetings in Atlanta this coming May.

“We are thrilled that Nashville is one of the finalist cities for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft,” said Amy Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner. “We are so proud of Nashville and all that it has to offer. This city has a number of unique qualities to showcase and of course it knows how to put on a show. We look forward to making that case to the NFL owners in May.”

The Draft was held in New York City for many years, but had moved the past three years. Chicago held the Draft in 2015 and 2016 and Philadelphia hosted the three-day event last year. The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This NFL Draft is the latest major sporting event to consider Nashville as a host site. The city was named earlier Thursday as the host for the United States’ Davis Cup quarterfinal match against Belgium in April.

Nashville was also awarded a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in December and has hosted major events like the Stanley Cup Final, NHL All-Star Game, international soccer matches, the Music City Bowl and SEC and NCAA Tournament games.